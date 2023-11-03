Fiddle club to meet again after weather cancellation
Inveraray and District Accordion and Fiddle Club will meet again on November 8 in the Inveraray Inn.
Due to the extreme weather conditions on October 7, which closed the A83 in several places and caused severe flooding in other areas, a decision was made to cancel the club’s night on October 11.
Next Wednesday, at 7.30pm, making a welcome return to Inveraray is the Marian Anderson Trio, with supporting players and everyone is most welcome to come along for a tune.