Councillor’s Column – November 3 2023

Councillor Dougie Philand, Mid Argyll

Once again it is my delight to provide a summary of issues since my last report.

The obvious and real-life event was the landslide on the A816 just outside of Ardfern on October 7 which has blocked the road for use.

It has proven to be a critical incident creating many difficulties for those who live north of the landslide and to compound difficulties the bridge at Kilmelford being unsafe to travel across led to isolation of many constituents between the two events.

I attended an emergency zoom meeting of the Craignish Community Council who communicated the difficulties the community were experiencing and questioned three senior council officials regarding how the council was going to manage the current situation.

My thanks go to the community council for arranging the event and thanks to the council officers who attended the evening meeting.

Key to the discussions was communication between council officers and the community to continue at uncertain times.

At the last council meeting in September the Scottish Reporters Findings on the Argyll and Bute proposed local development plan was discussed and accepted.

This has been an enormous exercise for our planning colleagues and the plan is hoped to come into effect in November 2023.

Work will soon begin on the next local development plan and communities are to be encouraged to give their input to the next plan and make their views known to be considered for the next development plan.

At the same council meeting The Civic Government (Scotland) Act 1982 (Licensing of Short-term Lets) Order 2022 (“the 2022 Order”) was approved by the Scottish Parliament on January 19 2022 and came into effect on March 1 2022.

Hosts who offer accommodation for use as short-term lets (“STL”) now require to apply to the local authority for a licence.

The 2022 Order establishes a licensing scheme that aims to ensure that short-term lets are safe and addresses issues faced by neighbours, as well as to assist with handling complaints effectively.

It also aims to balance the economic and tourism benefits from short-term lets with the needs and concerns of local communities across Argyll and Bute.

I can be contacted at dougie.philand@argyll-bute.gov.uk and 07920501382 for any constituent issues and happy to make home visits when requested.