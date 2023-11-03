Auchindrain hillside for sale as ‘natural capital’ investment

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A 272-acre hillside overlooking Auchindrain is being offered for sale as an investment that offers “natural capital opportunities”.

Agents Davidson and Robertson said the land for sale at £875,000 “could be of interest to corporate investors seeking to enhance their environmental credentials”.

They said the area may have significant natural capital potential particularly in terms of new native woodland creation “with associated woodland carbon value which would bear further investigation”.

The agents said the land at Brenchoille Farm is currently farmed extensively running cattle and sheep and offers the opportunity to continue with livestock farming – or could “be suitable for afforestation and has both preferred and potential status for woodland creation in the Forest and Woodland Strategy for the area”.

Davidson and Robertson said: “The land at Auchindrain extends to 272.48 acres or thereby (110.27 hectares) of green hill and rough grazing.

“The land is ring fenced and currently forms part of an extensive farming system for livestock grazing. The land offers afforestation and natural capital opportunities with direct access onto an agreed timber transportation route.”

The agent said the land at Auchindrain rises “from 100 metres at the road to 280 metres above sea level” with far reaching views of the surrounding countryside.

“The land benefits from being ring fenced with direct access from the public road (Auchindrain to Brenchoille Farm) which is a Timber Transport Forum agreed route for timber haulage without restriction, as regulated by the road traffic act 1988,” said the agents.

“There are no prior agricultural, agri-enviroment or forestry scheme applications made for the land however in 2019 part of the area was considered for a 34-hectare woodland creation project under the Small Farm Woodland Scheme.

“This was over the higher ground in the southwest of the property. Initial works had been undertaken and Scottish Forestry were supportive of the proposal. The scheme was not progressed to consultation or application stage.”

On the land’s “natural capital” potential, Davidson and Robertson said: “Brenchoille may have significant natural capital potential particularly in terms of new native woodland creation with associated woodland carbon value which would bear further investigation.

“The site also lends itself to enhancement of the mosaic of habitat types present including open grassland and peatland which may appeal to buyers seeking to enhance

biodiversity value.

“Further, the proximity of the well-used A83 makes the site visible to passing traffic which could be of interest to corporate investors seeking to enhance their environmental credentials.

“Located 6.5 miles southwest of Inveraray and 65 miles northwest of Glasgow, Brenchoille Farm is well situated for the transport network.

“The land adjoins the A83 in part and access is from the public road between Auchindrain and Brenchoille which is an agreed timber transport route.

“The area is well known for its timber production, agricultural bunsinesses and scenery, with the land at Auchindrain having far reaching views across the surrounding landscape.”