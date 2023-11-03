Announcements – November 3rd, 2023

DEATHS

HERD – On October 2, 2023 suddenly in France, Stuart Alexander Herd, in his 53rd year, beloved husband of Angela and much loved Dad of Robbie, dearly loved son of Robert and Helen and dear brother of Caroline, a dear son-in-law, brother-in-law, nephew, cousin, uncle and great-uncle of all the family. Funeral service at Tarbert Parish Church (Today) Friday, November 3, at 1pm, thereafter to interment at Carrick Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Doddie Weir MND Foundation and Scottish Charity Air Ambulance.

MACKINLAY – Suddenly on October 19, 2023, with his partner by his side, Fraser Robert MacKinlay, in his 35th year, Pollokshaws, Glasgow and formerly of Range Road, Campbeltown, loving partner of Nada, beloved son of Peter and Mhairi, a loving grandson, nephew and cousin and a great friend to all who knew him. Fraser’s funeral will take place on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 1.00 p.m. in the Campbeltown Parish Church thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortege will leave the church at 1.30 p.m. Travelling up Longrow, Aqualibrium Avenue and past the Cross on the way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the Service in the church and cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Fraser along our route. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Pancreatic Cancer Action, Scotland.

ROBERTSON – Peacefully at Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, October 22, 2023, aged 86, Dorothea, beloved wife of Peter Robertson, loving mum of Andrew, Sara, and Kirsty, a much loved mother-in-law, granny and great-granny and dear sister and aunty. Tarbert will always have a special place in her heart. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

MARTIN – Archie and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, floral tributes, baking, phone calls and visits following the sad loss of Ailsa. Special thanks to T A Blair for compassionate and professional handling of all the funeral arrangements. Our grateful thanks to Rev. Lyn Peden for a comforting service, to Cath Black for her beautiful organ playing and to Hayley at The Stemery for the flowers. Many thanks to the staff at Lodge St John’s Recreation Club and Argyll Bakeries for the excellent catering. Finally our thanks to all who paid their last respects at the church, graveside and those who stood on route to the cemetery. The retiral collection for the Scottish Air Ambulance raised £1,300.

IN MEMORIAMS

ARKELL – In loving memory of Freddy who died November 6, 2021. In our thoughts every day and loved always.

– Maureen and family.

MCCAIG – In loving memory of our dear dad, Peter, who passed away on November 8, 2010. Also our dear mum, Isa, who passed away on November 9, 1999.

They say there is a reason

They say that time will heal

But neither time nor reason

Can change the way we feel

– From your loving family at Meadows Avenue and Peninver.