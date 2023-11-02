Kintyre beef farmer shortlisted for industry award

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Southend farmer David Soudan is celebrating after being shortlisted for the Scotch Beef Farm of the Year prize at this year’s Scottish Agriculture Awards.

Carskiey Farm, where David was born more than 50 years ago, was up against Carriston Farm in Fife and Rulesmains Farm in the Scottish Borders, which went on to win the award.

David and his wife Catriona, who has helped out on the farm since moving there 25 years ago, took a break from the farm and got glammed up for the glitzy awards ceremony at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Glasgow last Thursday, October 26.

The awards are held annually in partnership with event management company AgriScot, The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland and The Scottish Farmer magazine to celebrate the outstanding work of farmers, agricultural individuals and businesses in ensuring the sustainability and success of Scottish agriculture.

This year’s host was Cammy Wilson, a sheep farmer from Ayrshire, who is best known for his social media work as ‘The Sheep Game’ and for his presenting work on farming and countryside programme Landward.

Following a three-course dinner, the winners of the 14 awards were revealed, including the Scotch Beef Farm of the Year which is sponsored by meat processing company ABP.

To be eligible for the prize, nominees must own or manage a beef enterprise in Scotland; be able to identify challenges within the business and how they have overcome them; be able to demonstrate enthusiasm and focus in providing efficient, profitable production of Scotch beef, coupled with excellent stock management skills; and must be a member of a farm assurance scheme.

Carskiey Farm is part of Carskiey Estate, which is owned Tom and Lisa Helme. David, who is responsible for the management of the farm, has worked there since leaving Campbeltown Grammar School in 1988 and has since been made a partner in the business.

The farm extends to 7,500 acres which is made up of 1,500 acres of in-by land, with the rest comprising traditional west coast rough grazing hill.

David runs 150 Aberdeen Angus cross autumn calving cows, all sired with Angus bulls. All replacement females are home-bred with all males and excess females are held on the farm and taken through to finish and sent from farm to abattoir. He also runs Blackface ewe sheep on the hill.

Over the last 10 years, the farm has invested heavily in ensuring it has the best welfare conditions for its cattle. This has involved building an entire steading and cattle handling system to comfortably accommodate all cattle through the winter, helping optimse growing rates.

Despite just missing out on the prize, David, who received several nominations for the award, described it as “a once in a lifetime achievement”.

“I felt honoured at being nominated in the first instance,” he said. “This was delivered by a phone call from Robert Neill, chairman of AgriScot.

“To receive another phone call a few weeks later, again from Robert, congratulating me on being shortlisted to the top three was an unbelievable feeling.”

David and Catriona have three children, daughters Claire, 22, who works in hospitality and is keen on farming, and Erin, 19, who is studying Music in Education at the University of Aberdeen, and son Matthew, 15.

Matthew is currently doing a work placement at home on the farm and is out working hard every day after school and at weekends. He is keen to follow in his dad’s footsteps and hopes to take over the reins in future, becoming the fourth generation of Soudans to farm Carskiey.