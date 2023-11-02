Community initiative offers first house for rent

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A Mid Argyll charity is helping to address the housing crisis in Argyll and Bute – one house at a time.

Tayvallich Initiative Ltd (TI) has announced that it is delighted to offer for affordable rent a unique two-bedroom house in Tayvallich.

This is the first house the charity is able to make available for rent but it hopes it will not be the last.

TI was formed by the community due to growing concerns about the ageing demographic of the village and the lack of affordable housing for those working in the area, young people and families.

The sale of Tayvallich Estate to Highlands Rewilding has enabled TI to move forward with the purchase of land from the new owners thanks to funding from the Scottish Land Fund.

TI has also been gifted land, and one of the pockets gifted includes a two-bedroom house – Taigh Eairdsidh – which was advertised openly for rent as of Monday, October 30, with a closing date of November 27 at 10am.

A spokesperson for TI said: “The rental of the house sparks the first steps in developing housing which will meet the needs of the communities of Tayvallich and Carsaig, providing homes for those working in the area and for young people and families who cannot afford private rents or who cannot afford to buy in the area.

“TI is scoping out plans to potentially build, or enable the building of, new housing for rent, and possibly purchase, with a rural housing burden attached.

“This may be driven by TI themselves or by a housing agency with the capacity to lead on a development.

“In the meantime TI is excited to have the opportunity of providing a house for rent and one which is ideal for a small family or a couple to enjoy.

“It is a small step in addressing the housing crisis in Argyll and Bute, a topic which will be discussed at an Emergency Housing Summit being run by Argyll and Bute Council later in November.”

Taigh Eairdsidh sits on the edge of the village and has panoramic views of the bay.

The unfurnished modern, two-bedroom house has a living room and an open-plan kitchen and dining area with lots of natural light.

It is well insulated and heated by an air-source heat pump and wood-burning stove, giving it an EPC rating of C. There is a garden surrounding the property and a parking area.

Prospective tenants can find out more about the house and register interest in an application form via the Communities Housing Trust (CHT) website, which is managing the application process: www.chtrust.co.uk/current-opportunities-154851-333513.html

TI is hosting open viewings of the house on Sunday November 12 from 3-4pm and Monday November 13 from 10-11am. There is no need to register for these and anyone interested is welcome to take a look around.

Just come along and view the house. To view the allocations policy for housing please visit www.tayvallichinitiative.org