Wedding fundraiser supports RNLI in Tighnabruaich

In a very personal gesture, Michelle and Craig George chose the RNLI to benefit from their special day.

The couple, who are based in Herefordshire, chose to be wed in a traditional Scottish handfasting ceremony held on the pier in Tighnabruaich in September.

The couple collected funds for the lifeboat charity throughout their day of celebration.

Fundraising continued at the post-ceremony ceilidh and fish supper event held at the local Tighnabruaich Hotel to which the local community were welcomed.

Family members and friends who made the trip north to support the couple enjoyed the celebrations in late summer sunshine.

A celebration party back home in Herefordshire in last month was also to be a fundraising event for the RNLI.

Michelle explained: “I do a different walking challenge each year to improve my fitness and mental health.

“Each year I choose a different charity, one that has a special meaning for me and I had already chosen the RNLI as my charity this year.”

With familial links to the RNLI including past relatives funding the lifeboat house at Salcombe in Devon, Michelle’s endeavours spread that support nationwide by visiting Argyll.

As a year-round lifesaving charity, the RNLI depend on and are always grateful for fundraising support.

All contributions from personal gestures to larger RNLI events enable the operation of the charity that saves lives at sea.