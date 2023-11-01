Snowdrop Argyll group’s work goes on show at Ardrishaig Public Hall
Photographs taken by the Snowdrop Argyll (MS Centre) Wellbeing Group in Lochgilphead using “participatory photography” techniques will be on show at Ardrishaig Public Hall on Friday, November 3, from 3-6pm.
Nine participants from the group recently exhibited their photography and written text at the Scottish Mental Health Arts Festival’s Moving Minds event in Glasgow.
This exhibition was a showcase of the work by people living with long-term health conditions in Argyll who attend the centre for self management support.
Using “participatory photography” techniques, the group explores the theme of “Revolution” – discussing with each other what a mental health revolution may look like.
As well as their photographs, the participants also displayed their 3D interactive showpiece in Glasgow, which was designed and created in collaboration with local business Midton.