Tesco home deliveries still at “limited capacity”

Customers in remote areas, including in Mid Argyll, who rely on home deliveries from Tesco in Oban are having to wait longer for business as usual to return.

A Tesco spokesperson said its maintenance team has been working hard to get the home delivery services from its Oban store back up and running since last month’s severe rainfall impacting roads in the area saw deliveries cancelled.

Tesco says its door deliveries are “still at limited capacity”.

“We’re really sorry for the inconvenience,” was the response back to the Argyllshire Advertiser after the store was contacted seeking more detailed information.

Tesco said that from October 25 deliveries were available to “some areas in Oban” but did not define where.

“The store is open as normal for those who can shop in store instead,” said the spokesperson.

But shopping in store is not an option for some people, including those living outside the town.

One woman who contacted the Advertiser’s sister paper The Oban Times in desperation after having her delivery cancelled for the fourth week said she was “disgusted” with the supermarket chain.

The woman, who looks after a disabled partner, said she was excited when she got confirmation, after three weeks of cancellations, that her delivery had been picked, packed and was on its way.

To double check she rang customer services and was told the information was correct – only to get an email one-and-a-half hours later saying it was cancelled.

“They’re quick enough to take my money out and the usual direct debit for delivery but then I’ve got to wait three to five days to get it back. It’s disgusting at how I’ve been treated and I’m sure I’m not the only one,” she said.

When the customer rang again to ask what had happened she was told the delivery was not possible because the road was closed.

“They are lying. The road to Minard is not shut,” she said, presuming what Tesco actually meant was that its driver was unable to do the usual whole loop from Oban back to Oban via Ardfern because of the A816 landslide.

“They could get here and go back the same way,” she added. “People living remotely can’t just nip to a shop or nip to Oban.

“Tesco should be doing everything it can to help us and keep up the service – not just cut us off because it is not convenient for it. I’ve been a loyal home delivery customer for four to five years, then they just drop you when the going gets too tough for them.”

To try and make amends she was offered a £20 voucher to spend in store. Her nearest Tesco store is 15 miles away.

Tesco also said it is continuing to work to reopen its petrol filling station in Oban which was shut after severe rainfall damage last month.