People urged to share World War stories before they are lost forever

People up and down the country are being asked to send the stories of men and women who fought and died in the First and Second World Wars to a new story sharing platform.

Developed by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), the aim is to preserve the memory of the fallen.

For Evermore: Stories of the Fallen is free for anyone to use and will collect personal stories, videos and photos of the fallen who fought and died for British and Commonwealth forces in the First or Second World War.

The CWGC is urging people to come forward with stories about a relative, loved one or someone they may have researched who is commemorated at one of its cemeteries and memorials around the world.

The CWGC commemorates almost 1.7 million individuals at 23,000 locations in more than 150 countries and territories.

Director of the CWGC, Claire Horton CBE, said: “The launch of For Evermore marks an incredibly important milestone in the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s mission.

“For Evermore will provide an opportunity for future generations to connect with their own history and learn more about those who served during the World Wars.

“By collating these stories in what will become the definitive resource of the stories of those who died in the world wars, we have created an enduring tribute to the men and women from across the Commonwealth who gave their lives, and we ensure that they will never be forgotten.”

To get involved and find out more about For Evermore: Stories of the Fallen, please visit: www.cwgc.org/stories