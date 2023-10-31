Kyles’ youth team marches into semi-final

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Kyles Athletic P7 and under team came away convincing winners after they faced Aberdour P7 and under shinty team in the quarter finals of the CA Cup in Glasgow at the weekend.

Kyles opened the scoring but there was a quick response from Aberdour before Kyles got a second on the score sheet.

An unfortunate offside by Aberdour saw a potential second goal to bring the two sides equal being disallowed.

Kyles were hitting consistently throughout the game, although there was not much to separate the two sides in the first half, despite Kyles finishing the half 1-3 up.

In the second half a penalty against Aberdour saw the team’s heads go down and the goals mounted up for Kyles.

The final score was 1-8 to Kyles, who now face Oban Celtic in the semi-final on November 11.

A club spokesperson said on the Kyles Athletic Shinty Club Facebook page: “After what’s been a difficult week surrounding fixture issues with this competition, our young team concentrated on the job in hand and got the win.

“Very well done to our young team who at times played some great shinty.”