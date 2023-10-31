Kyles’ battle for premiership title fades

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Mowi Premiership

Kinlochshiel 3 Kyles Athletic 3

Kinlochshiel staged a battling comeback, recovering from three goals down to share the points with Kyles Athletic in their 3-3 draw at Rèaraig.

Kyles Athletic’s title chances hung by a thread as they needed Kingussie to falter in both their remaining fixtures whilst also taking care of their own opponents.

Innes Macdonald was on holiday, both Conor Kennedy and Finan Kenedy were working and Sorley Thomson was unavailable.

The Kyles centre line of Roddy Macdonald, flanked by the experienced Robbie MacLeod and youngster Roan MacVicar took an early grip of the game, forcing ‘Shiel back and the visitors took the lead on four minutes as they quickly moved the ball down the left with some one-touch shinty before Will Cowie found Robbie MacLeod whose flashing shot beat the keeper.

As the game reached the 20-minute mark, Ross Macrae punished the ‘Shiel defence for not clearing their lines to make it 2-0.

A rare ‘Shiel attack saw Kyles Athletic keeper John Whyte make a good stop above his head to keep out Keith MacRae’s strike from the left.

Kyles went back on the front-foot and when referee Alec MacVicar awarded them a free-hit on the right of their forward line on 27 minutes, Ross Macrae touched the ball back to an onrushing Scott Macdonald, who had lost his marker, and the previous week’s Scotland debutant finished well with a low strike across the keeper to make it 3-0.

‘Shiel looked in some trouble, but they launched an attack on the half-hour and substitute Rhuairaidh MacDonald’s low shot from right of centre deceived keeper John Whyte on his right side and the home side had a lifeline.

And they made the most of it as Ali Nixon fired the ball over the keeper when the Kyles defence didn’t deal with a corner on the right just four minutes later and ‘Shiel now only trailed by a single goal.

Josh Grant made a good double save to keep it that way and it remained 3-2 until the break.

‘Shiel had the wind at their backs in the second half and Ali Nixon’s low shot was turned away for a corner by his right post by John Whyte before, at the other end. Scott Macdonald cut in from the right but shot just wide.

‘Shiel were now in the ascendancy and substitute David Falconer went close following a goalmouth scramble.

The hosts got the equalising goal they wanted with 15 minutes remaining as Keith MacRae trundled the ball by the advancing the keeper from left of centre after Kyles passed up the chance to clear out of defence.

There was still time for ‘Shiel keeper Josh Grant to make a great reflex save, palming away Ross Macrae’s over-the-shoulder flick before visiting goalie John Whyte held his nerve as Donald Nixon’s ball from the middle of the park dropped dangerously on his goal.

‘Shiel boss Willie MacRae said: “Kyles ran us ragged in the opening spell and we were chasing shadows. They seemed to want it more than us and I’d have certainly taken a draw when we were 3-0 down. We fought back though and either team could have stolen it at the end.”

Kyles climb to second place on goal difference and player-coach Roddy Macdonald added: “We started really well and for the first 27 minutes, we were excellent, but then just gave away some silly goals and were a wee bit slack at the back and second to too many balls.

“We travelled without some key players and Andrew King played with a toe injury, Callum Millar played with two fingers taped together and I’ve had the flu all week.

“The plan was to build a lead playing with the wind and if we could have kept it to 3-0 until half-time, things might have been different, but a draw is probably a fair reflection of the game.

“Overall, the effort the boys have put in this season has been fantastic. We’ve pushed Kingussie all the way but fell just short and congratulations to them on winning the league.”

This coming Saturday, Kyles Athletic welcome Oban Camanachd.

Glasgow Mid Argyll 0 Lovat 4

Lovat completed their season against Glasgow Mid Argyll, winning 4-0 at Peterson Park.

Throw up was at noon and although there was a slight delay, the earlier start allowed the Lovat squad to return back up the A9 in time for the club’s annual awards night at Kiltarlity Hall.

Marc MacLachlan scored on 26 and 33 minutes to settle Lovat into the game.

Greg Matheson added a third a minute before the break with Calum MacAulay completing the scoring just 5 minutes into the second half.

This was also GMA’s final match of the season, and they will play in the Mowi National Division next season after losing all bar one match, which was a draw, in the premiership.