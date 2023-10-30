Hallowe’en comes to Wednesday Club
Inveraray’s Senior Citizen’s Wednesday Club had a Hallowe’en day last week, with some games and a quick quiz in the Nicoll Hall.
Kirsty correctly guessed the weight of the large pumpkin and Ian the weight of the smaller one.
Many of the club dressed up but Hazel was deemed to be the day’s best dressed.
The games were followed by a delicious afternoon tea.
Many thanks were given to the new helpers Courtney, Julia and Linda.