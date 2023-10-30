A83 overnight closures from November 6

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Overnight closures will take place on the A83 near Strone Point from November 6 until November 15.

BEAR Scotland, Transport Scotland’s operating company, is to make significant road surface improvements totalling £269,000 near Ardgenavan and Strone Point, between Inveraray and Cairndow.

Scheduled to start at 8pm on Monday November 6 and due to be completed by 5am on the morning of Wednesday November 15, these improvements aim to enhance road safety.

To allow the work to proceed and to protect motorists and road workers, the A83 will be closed in both directions at the work site between 8pm and 5am on the specified dates.

During these hours, traffic will be diverted along an alternate route via the A82, A85 and A819.

There will be no works or road closure on Friday and Saturday nights.

To keep disruption to a minimum, the road will be open between 5am and 8pm, with a 30mph speed limit as traffic will be running over a temporary surface.

Access through the work site for emergency services will be maintained at all times.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s north west representative, said: “These resurfacing projects on the A83 will help address defects and greatly improve the surface for motorists.

“The traffic management arrangements are essential for ensuring the safety of road workers and motorists. We’ve taken steps to limit the overall impact of the projects by carrying out the work overnight.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as they can.

“We thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete this essential road improvement project.

“We encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.traffic.gov.scot or X @trafficscotland.