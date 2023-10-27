Thought for the Week, October 27 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Growing up in Northern Ireland in the 1990s, the word “justice” was a constant refrain.

Regardless of our background, we had all witnessed the dark side of humanity.

Three decades later and the story remains remarkably similar. We are still bombarded with harrowing images, day in, day out, depicting the horrors that stem from war, greed and hatred. Justice is still on people’s lips.

But what do we mean when we speak of justice?

We use the word often, believing others know what we mean. Yet, without God, justice becomes a subjective and fragile idea.

When justice is defined solely by human standards, it wavers with the ever-shifting tides of society’s values.

For example, one person’s freedom fighter is another man’s terrorist.

Without God as the ultimate authority, both perspectives are valid because they’re essentially just opinions.

In the absence of God, justice can be reduced to a mere response to our emotions and experiences. However, when we recognise God as the bedrock of justice, we acknowledge true justice transcends our personal values. Justice is no longer just a concept; it becomes a personal God who ensures justice.

Consider my friend’s uncle, who was killed by the IRA in a drive-by shooting while welcoming people into a church. He was an innocent victim, yet it is his brother’s faith in the great judge that enables him to forgive and pray for those responsible. He is liberated from the need for vengeance and hatred.

So I leave you with this question: Where does your concept of justice originate? Is it merely your opinion or the popular trend of the moment, or is it anchored in God, the just judge of all the earth before whom we will all one day give account?

Reverend James Murray, Campbeltown Free Church.