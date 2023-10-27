Photograph of the week – October 27 2023
Ken MacTaggart of Inveraray climbed Cruach nan Capull hill behind St Catherines on a benign early autumn day and was able to capture this image of Inveraray, Inveraray Castle, Strone Point and even the hills of Mull in the distance.