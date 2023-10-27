Ardrishaig model truck and car show raises £2,000

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A die-cast model truck, car, train and boat exhibition and sale in Ardrishaig Public Hall has raised more then £2,000 for four good causes.

Show organiser Alan “Goldie” Ross said the event raised £500 each for Mid Argyll Community Hospital’s Glenaray Ward, Ardfenaig Residential Home, Lochgilphead MS Centre and the Dochas Centre, Lochgilphead.

“It went very well,” said Alan. “I would like to thank everyone who donated to our raffle and thank the haulage companies that all donated a truck to our auction – and also the public hall committee who really helped us out.

“All the places I delivered the £500 to were over the moon.”

Alan added: “A lot of the guys exhibiting were lorry drivers with local firms.

“We also had people displaying from Campbeltown, Oban, Denny and Ardrossan. It was good.”

One extra attraction at the show was Bill Staley, who has the biggest collection of American model trains in Argyll, many of which were on show.