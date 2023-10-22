Triumphant finale for Mòd Paisley as flag is passed to Oban for 2024

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The 2023 Royal National Mòd drew to a triumphant close on Saturday, with musical voices from across the country joining together at Paisley Town Hall steps for a massed choir event, marking the end of the spectacular nine-day Gaelic festival.

Gaelic choirs who have competed throughout the week sang in joyful unison at Paisley Town Hall steps, joined by a couple of members of Renfrewshire Schools Pipe Band, as the Mòd flag was passed from Paisley to Oban, which will host the 2024 Mòd. The Argyll town is known as the “home of the Mòd”, with the festival founded there in 1891, 132 years ago.

Spanning more than 20 venues throughout the Renfrewshire town from October 13-21, the celebration of Gaelic language, sports, art, and culture saw approximately 8,000 visitors gather in Paisley, and is estimated to have generated over £2 million for the local economy. Attendees from Harris to New Zealand descended on the town to watch as the 2,000 participants competed in over 200 competitions.

James Graham, chief executive officer of An Comunn Gàidhealach which organises the Mòd, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the success of this year’s Mòd in Paisley. The vibrant atmosphere, rich displays of Gaelic language and culture, and the warm hospitality of Paisley’s community have truly made this year’s event exceptional.

“Our heartfelt thanks go out to all the dedicated attendees and volunteers who have contributed to this Mòd’s triumph. A special thanks must also go out to Renfrewshire Council, who have been a huge support to us this year. We must also give special mention to our participants and competitors, without whom the Mòd could not exist. Well done to everyone who has taken part this year; the standard has been incredibly high and a privilege to see.

“We are proud to have brought our Gaelic festival of culture and song back to Paisley after a decade.”

Renfrewshire Provost, Lorraine Cameron, said: “I was particularly proud to see the whole community get involved, from our local business owners learning Gaelic phrases to welcome people, our school pupils participating in shinty taster sessions and the fantastic volunteers who signed up to support the festival and give visitors a proper Paisley welcome.

“The event has been a great success for the town in terms of showcasing our fantastic venues, including our newly refurbished Paisley Town Hall, and the warm welcome visitors to the area can expect when they come to Renfrewshire.”

Donald MacLean, convener of the Oban Mòd local organising committee said: “We are absolutely delighted to have the Mòd come back to Oban. The very first Mòd was in Oban, according to records, so in some ways it feels like it’s coming home.

“We want to get the whole town involved and to see Oban come alive for the nine days of the event. The Mòd 2024 will be for visitors, for competitors and particularly, for the people of Oban and Argyll. Gaelic is a really important part of our culture and what we would really like to see after the Mòd has left, is that the level of Gaelic in the area will have risen. We hope the event will have a meaningful legacy and value for locals.”