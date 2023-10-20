Thought for the Week, October 20 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Through the storm

It was a privilege to conduct the service of dedication during the naming ceremony of the new D-class lifeboat to Campbeltown Lifeboat Station last Saturday.

I was reminded, we must never take for granted the presence of the RNLI lifeboat crew and staff in our town; reminded to continue to give practical support whenever we can and indeed to pray for them and their work.

The RNLI standard service for such events refers to the gospel story of Jesus asleep in the boat on lake Galilee when a storm stirred up.

It was so bad that the disciples feared for their lives. They woke Jesus and He calmed the wind and the waves with the words: “Be still.”

The disciples exclaimed: “Who is this? Even the wind and waves obey him?”

I reminded the crew that in times of trouble and danger, people don’t shout fancy eloquent prayers – “God help me” is one of life’s simplest prayers.

The current crew and many crews before them have literally been the answer to many an emergency prayer from people in danger from the seas surrounding Kintyre and beyond.

How thankful we are to receive from the family estate of Len and Dorothy Mills this new boat, and how thankful we are that the team keep themselves ready and well trained.

The RNLI is a charity founded upon and driven by their values of selflessness, courage, dependability and trustworthiness, with volunteers at their heart. Values shared by generations of supporters who have powered their lifesaving work through kindness and generosity for almost 200 years.

This week we are inspired a fresh and we say thank you – well done.

Reverend Chris Holden, The Fishermen’s Mission.