Proposals for Kennacraig terminal improvements
Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) is hosting a series of events to update communities on planned construction work at Kennacraig and Port Askaig ferry terminals.
CMAL engineers and representatives from CalMac and Transport Scotland will share details of the proposed construction plans for each ferry terminal, in preparation for the arrival of MV Isle of Islay and MV Loch Indaal.
They will also discuss high-level timescales and potential changes to services.
The events will take place at: Tarbert Village Hall on Tuesday October 24, from 4pm- 7pm; Islay Gaelic Centre/Ionad Chaluim Chille Ìle on Wednesday January 10, from 4pm-7pm; and Jura Village Hall on Thursday January 11 from 2pm-5pm.