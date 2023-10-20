Mid Argyll Transport Volunteers fear hospital diversion delays

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Mid Argyll Transport Volunteers (MATV), who drive people to Oban for hospital appointments, have warned of the impact the A816 road closure is having on their service.

The road is closed due to the giant landslide near Ardfern.

MATV said the enforced diversion from Mid Argyll to Oban via Inveraray and Dalmally is making the journey much longer and is proving too much for some sick patients, who are postponing appointments.

MATV Transport Coordinator Catherine Kennedy said: “It normally takes about one hour (to Oban) but now it takes up to two.

“That’s about 60 miles on to the journey.

“That’s a big impact on our finances as well.

“The landslip is affecting us big time.”

Catherine said the MATV run to Oban “has gone down dramatically” since the A816 was closed due to the landslide.

She said that normally, MATV drives up to five people a day to hospital in Oban and Glasgow, covering up to 10,000 miles a month and serving people from Ardfern to Tarbert to Inveraray “and everywhere in between.”

“We take some people to Oban for cancer treatments …. they are not well.

“It’s a nightmare.

“Some people who go to Oban are cancelling …

“One lady said ‘I’m not going to bother’ …

“We also have people who go for endoscopes who are saying ‘we will just wait a few weeks.’

“We try to chum them along but we can’t force them …

“This is just going to be a hassle for the forseeable future.

“It was the same when Rest And Be Thankful was shut (for the Glasgow service).

“There is no easy fix.

“This is going to be problem, this one (the A816 closure and landslide).

“That road is not brilliant at the best of times.”

Catherine pointed out that MATV does have two drivers based north of the Ardfern landslip.

MATV can be contacted on 01546 60356 or 01546 693564.