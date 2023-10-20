Mid Argyll Marie Curie stages fashion show
The Mid Argyll Marie Curie Fundraising Group has organised a fashion show to be held in the Lochgilphead Joint Campus on Wednesday October 25 at 7.30pm to raise funds.
Marie Curie provides care and support for anyone with a terminal illness.
The show will be run by Colours Fundraising Fashion Shows, which model clothes in all styles, suitable for all ages, which are available to bought on the evening.
Tickets priced at £5 are available to purchase by contacting Jenny 07880924871, Marion 07747874601 or Rachel 07920442714.