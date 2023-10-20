‘Ello,’ello, ‘ello!
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Already a subscriber? Login here
Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
technical support? Click here
This photograph says it all and is of Kilmartin primary school choir from the Glasgow Royal National National Mod in 1948. Now there are only one or two Gaelic solo singers taking part in the Mod from Mid Argyll.