Councillor’s Column – October 20, 2023

Councillor Jan Brown, Mid Argyll.

The past month has gone past in a blur. I seem to have done nothing but go to meeting after meeting.

I attended the Conference of National Councillors in Perth where I had the

opportunity to meet up with councillors from across Scotland and had the chance to

discuss issues that affect us all from fuel prices to wages to council tax and

everything in between.

It seems that Argyll and Bute is not alone in many of the problems it faces. It was

really good to hear how others deal with the same problems.

I attended a really valuable workshop on housing and the crisis we find ourselves in. Deputy First Minister Shona Robinson held a lively question and answer session and the first minister was the speaker for the afternoon.

I thought it showed them both very open and willing to take part and answer some difficult questions.

The Travelling Scottish Cabinet started its recent tour in Inveraray. The morning was

taken up with ministers visiting a number of places in the town.

The primary school had a visit from the education minister, Inspire Inveraray held talks with the first minister and hosted a walkabout.

There were visits to a number of other businesses and initiatives in the area. I

attended the public question time where the cabinet fielded questions which were

varied and most received the answers (although not always the ones they wanted)

on the day.

It was a really good day and everyone was invited for tea and coffee and a further chance to speak to cabinet members.

I was delighted to be at the opening of our very own Community Shop in

Lochgilphead. A fantastic opportunity for the town and a really exciting prospect

going forward.

I’m looking forward to holding a regular councillor surgery in the shop

where I’ll be there and available to answer your questions, take away any queries

you may have and hopefully pick up a bargain.

Good luck to all who have worked so hard to get the shop up and running in such a short time.

A big congratulations to a group from the Snowdrop Centre in Lochgilphead who are

exhibiting their powerful participatory photography in Glasgow during the

Scottish Mental Health Arts Festival.

The aim is to have their voices heard: “What does a mental health revolution

look like for people with long term conditions and how do we start one?”

Moving Minds | Scottish Mental Health Arts Festival (mhfestival.com)

The terrible weather we’ve had again has shown just how good our communities are

at picking up the pieces and getting things done.

From organising hot food and drinks to folk cut off, arranging accommodation for people stranded overnight, helping to clear debris and mud from the roads to keep them open, and just keeping people updated on what was happening in each area, our communities once again rose up and accepted the challenge.

Let’s not forget those who were out there doing the hard stuff, coming to the rescue

of people trapped. Our emergency services are there 24/7 for 52 weeks of the year

waiting for us to need them and they come out every time. Hats off to them all.

Now, of course, there is the long job of clean up and making sure the hillsides are safe before our roads folk go in to repair and reopen the roads.

I think we’re going to have to be patient as some to the work could be long and I’m sure at times dangerous.

It seems that’s what we do best here in Argyll – just get on with it.