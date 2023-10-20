Bonfire and fireworks display
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
Mid Argyll Round Table is once again organising the bonfire and fireworks display in Lochgilphead this year.
The organisation announced this week that the display would be on November 4 on the bank of the loch, opposite the Bank of Scotland, starting at 7.15pm with the lighting of the bonfire, followed by fireworks.
As always, the display will be weather-dependent and timings subject to change as a result but details will be posted on the Mid Argyll Round Table Facebook page.
A JustGiving page will be set up for donations towards the cost of running the display.