Argyll Fyne Art Group exhibition and sale planned

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Argyll Fyne Art Group will hold an open day, exhibition and sale of work on Saturday October 28, at Minard Village Hall from 10am until 4pm.

Members draw and paint using a variety of mediums and techniques including pens, pencils, pastels, watercolour, acrylic and oils.

The group produces a variety of artwork including landscapes, seascapes, flora and fauna, abstracts and portraiture.

It covers a wide spectrum of skills, from beginners to experienced artists, and group members travel from all corners of Argyll including Tayvallich, Inveraray, Furnace, Crinan and Lochgilphead.

“Christmas is coming and there will be an array of small and medium, well-priced works on display which might make the perfect gift for someone special,” said artist Sue Hillman of the group.

“The group has just finished an exciting tutorial with local artist Arthur Ker from Ford.

“Sharing his amazing techniques and personal love of colour, he teased out a series of fantastic tree-scapes mainly using acrylic and some watercolour paint.

“We were recently joined by Bill, a marine biologist and author from South Carolina, staying locally, and on his way back home at the end of the month.

“New to painting, and to watercolour work, he was made very welcome and thoroughly enjoyed his day with us – so much so that he commented that he wished he lived nearer.

“The group meets every Wednesday fortnight from 10am until 4pm at Minard Village Hall, enjoying tutorials throughout the year.”

Entrance to the open day and exhibition is free and the work on sale can be purchased by cash or card and taken away immediately.

Contact Sue Hillman on 07765 628780 for further information.