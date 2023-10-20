Announcements – October 20, 2023

DEATHS

MACNICOL – Peacefully at Ashgrove Care Home, Kirn, with his loving wife Fiona, by his side, Alasdair MacNicol, aged 83 Years of Turnalt Farm, Barbreck, Ardfern, (a.k.a. – The Tattie Man). Much loved father of Katherine and Alison, dear father-in-law of Malcolm and Robert and proud grandfather of Alasdair. A much loved brother, uncle and cousin to all the family. Funeral service will be held in Craignish Village Hall, Ardfern on Friday, October 27 at 11am, thereafter to Kilvaree Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to the Beatson Cancer Charity.

MAXWELL – Peacefully at his home, 16 Argyll Court, Lochgilphead, on October 5, 2023, George Stanners Hardie Maxwell, in his 84th year, formerly of Ballymeanoch, Kilmichael Glassary. Beloved husband of the late Irene, loving father and father-in-law to Andrew, Sylvia, Angela and Arthur. A much loved grandfather to Laura, Ruth, Rachel and Thomas and a loving great-grandfather to Magnus. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service was held in Lochgilphead Baptist Church on Wednesday, October 18 followed by a service of Committal at Cardross Crematorium on Thursday, October 19. Sadly missed.

WEBB – Peacefully at the George Eliot hospital with her family by her side Janet Marion Webb née Brown in her 69th year. Beloved wife to Dennis Webb and loving mother to Gordon and Janet. Proud Gran of Mary Webb. Daughter of the late Neil and Janet Brown formerly of the Flush Cottages and sister to Duncan, Calum, Helen, Donald, Mary, Catherine Kenneth and Rhona. Funeral to be held in the Spirituality church Bedworth on November 10.

IN MEMORIAMS

COLE – Cally (née Mitchell). Remembering with love and happy memories.

– Your loving family, home and away.

MCCUAIG – In loving memory of Donnie, October 18, 2022.

Long are the days without you, especially as the long nights draw near. Cherished memories of the happy times we had so dear. Devoted husband and father.

– Mary, David, Michael and our wee pal Penny.

MUIR – Precious memories of Ian, a loved dad, father-in-law and grandad.

In our hearts you will always stay

Loved and missed every day

– Love Angela, Kenny and Kerr.