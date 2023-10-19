Lily is first to receive Sona Campbell Award

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Argyll Clarsach Society unveiled their new bursary, the Sona Campbell Award, at the Ceòl Earra-Ghàidheil Tune book re-launch earlier this month at the Gather in Tarbert.

The Sona Campbell Award will be given annually to a clarsach pupil showing exceptional resilience, dedication, and promise.

Sona Campbell was for many years secretary of the Argyll Clarsach Society, keeping the society going through difficult times, a long serving supporter of clarsach music in Argyll.

Sona passed away in November 2022 leaving this award, which went in its inaugural year to Lily du Plessi, from Ormsary. The award will support Lily’s learning for a year of music tuition.

Earlier this year Lily took part in the Ceòl nam Fèis concert in Lochaber, the closing concert for the Blàs festival where she performed a beautiful solo on the clarsach.

Lily’s mum Amba Tyson wrote her thanks to Fèis an Tairbeirt, where her daughter has been tutored face-to-face once a month on the clarsach for the last 18 months: “I am so thrilled, and indeed fortunate, to be able to write this ‘thank you’ to all who support Fèis an Tairbeirt, and their commitment to provide accessibility to Gaelic and traditional arts and music, to young people throughout Mid Argyll and North Kintyre.

“Because of the passion and tireless efforts of the Fèis an Tairbeirt Committee members, and overwhelming public generosity and support, more than 20 children are presently learning to play a wide variety of instruments.

“I have two such children, and a couple of weekends ago, Saturday September 9, Lily, my daughter, made her début playing the Clàrsach at one of the closing events of the Blas Festival, in Lochaber.

“Lily did you all proud, you can be assured. And all bias removed, she played her solo piece, The Sea Maidens, written by her tutor Alicia Chapple, beautifully.

“It was as if she were at home, sat on the arm of the sofa, as she does, with not a hint of nerves, nor complacency, whilst surrounded by incredible talent, and her family in the audience.

“The depth of joy and love for Gaelic music and song poured out of fiddles and accordions, whistles, guitars, tap shoes and the voices of those who shared her stage from the other numerous fèisean.

“Due to the unique nature of the lay of the land, with many of the children living in rural areas, the learning is online, with one-to-one sessions every few months held in Tarbert.

“Without your support, and that of those aforementioned, Lily quite likely would not have picked up a clàrsach, would not have had such a fun opportunity, and we would not be feeling this overwhelming sense of pride and belonging.

“Fèis is, in part about the music and traditions, but it is also about community; and that played as much a part in my [happy] tears on September 9, as the music and occasion did.

“Lily plays her part in her own success, she has an unforced joy for playing, but it would be remiss of me not to mention the efforts of her current tutor Alicia Chapple, who’s skilled teaching and encouragement plays a huge part in Lily’s development.

“I would like to mention also the amazing Ailie Robertson from Taynuilt and Sarah Markey, clarsach tutors who began this journey with us.”