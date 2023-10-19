Appeal after man seriously injured in Dunoon assault

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted in Dunoon.

The incident happened around 2.15am on Sunday October 15 at the junction of Argyll Street and Moir Street.

The 26-year-old suffered a number of serious injuries which required treatment at Inverclyde Hospital.

Officers are working to identify three men involved in the incident.

One man is described as being approximately 5ft 6in tall, of heavy build, with short black hair and black facial hair. He was wearing all black with brown shoes.

The second was approximately 6ft 1in tall, medium build with short black hair and clean shaven. He was dressed all in black.

The third man was approximately 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, with short black hair and stubble. He was wearing a blue jumper and blue jeans.

Detective Constable Ross Hardie, of Dunoon Police Station, said: “We know that there were a number of people on Moir Street at the time of this attack and we would be keen to to speak to anyone who has not yet spoken to police.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have footage is asked to come forward.

“Enquiries so far suggest that the men may have been from the Motherwell area so anyone who recognises them or who may know who they are is asked to get in touch.

“If you can help please call 101, quoting reference 0412 of 15 October, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”