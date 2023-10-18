Councillor nominated for community champion award

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Kintyre and the Islands councillor Alastair Redman has been nominated for the Scottish community champion prize at an annual awards ceremony.

Councillor Redman is one of five nominees in the category at the LGIU and CCLA Cllr Awards.

Although the awards recognise councillors across the UK, a separate ceremony takes place for councillors in Scotland, at the City Chambers in Edinburgh on Tuesday, November 21.

A brief statement on the awards’ website said: “Councillor Redman splits his time between Islay and the mainland and is tirelessly dedicated to the local food bank and makes efforts to combat social isolation in his rural community through the provision of meals for the vulnerable.”

Councillor Redman (independent) had served his ward from 2017 to 2022 before he lost his seat at the council elections in May 2022. However, he regained it four months later in a by-election after the death of Councillor John McAlpine.

Of his award nomination, Councillor Redman said: “I am honoured to make the shortlist for this award; just getting that far is a very welcome surprise.

“A huge thanks to everyone, including many of my constituents, who have nominated me. Hard work pays off and I will continue to work hard for every corner of our ward, day in and day out.”

The other candidates in the community champion award are from Aberdeenshire, East Dunbartonshire, Glasgow City and South Lanarkshire Councils.

LGIU chief executive Jonathan Carr-West said: “In the face of unprecedented domestic and global challenges over the last year, councillors nationwide have once again exhibited unwavering dedication to serving their constituents.

“The shortlist for the 2023 Cllr Awards represents some of the most devoted elected representatives in England, Wales and Scotland.

“As councils continue to deliver essential services like social care and housing amid a cost of living crisis, these Awards are a hugely important way to champion what councillors do locally.

“Their work, all too often, goes unrecognised and we take great pride in featuring their stories in this year’s shortlist.

“Congratulations to all the councillors nominated and shortlisted and I look forward to announcing the winners in November.”