Young singers strike the right Gaelic storytelling notes

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

It was a successful day for West Highland singers at this year’s Royal National Mòd on Monday, with talented youngsters enthralling spectators in Paisley.

The Main Auditorium and Jacquard Suite at Paisley Town Hall saw young people ranging from ages eight to 18 sing their hearts out, and Dunbeg was well represented in the first event of the morning.

The winner of the bronze badge for third place in the Solo Singing Learner P4 and 5 was Dunbeg Primary School’s Olivia Carson, representing the school with the event’s sole male entrant, Oran MacKay.

Julia Fraser from Comunn Gàidhealach Mhuile (Mull Mòd Club) came first to win the Hugh Macintyre Memorial Cup for her rendition of Air an Tràigh.

Next up was the Solo Singing Learner P6&7 and it was Cecilia Steuart Fothringham from Strath of Appin Primary School who won over the judges with her powerful performance.

Commenting after her first Mòd win, Cecilia said: “It’s a dream come true and I want to thank Mary Kathleen Maclean from the Oban Mòd Academy for all her help.”

In second place was Jessica McDowall from Sgoil nan Loch on Lewis, with Zara Manthorpe from Còisir Òg Loch Àlainn (Lochaline Junior Choir) and Hannah Greig from Comunn Gàidhealach Mhuile finishing joint third.

Across the corridor in the atmospheric Main Auditorium it was time to shine for the young choirs in the afternoon and the two Isle of Mull groups did just that.

Comunn Gàidhealach Mhuile and Còisir Òg Mhuile (Mull Junior Gaelic Choir) entertained enthusiastic crowds in the Choral Unison competitions, with the former taking home five prizes.

These included The Donald & Marnie MacPhail Trophy, The Darlington Society Silver Jubilee for the highest marks in Gaelic, and The Morag Robb Memorial Trophy for the highest marks in music in the Choral Unison Under-13 event.

This was followed by another triumph in the Choral Puirt-á-Beul Learner Under-13 competition to award the club with The Macintyre Cup and The Olive Campbell MBE Trophy.

Comunn Gàidhealach Mhuile conductor, Riona Whyte was delighted with the choir’s performance, which comes as the club celebrates its 20th anniversary.

“It is absolutely fantastic and is well deserved after so much hard work from the kids,” she said.

“We only performed one song that we had previously performed at the Mull Mòd in September, with the other two learnt by the choir since then.

“It’s amazing how fast they have learned, especially with the challenges that learning Gaelic for the first time can bring for natural English speakers.”

Ms Whyte added: “I have been doing this for 20 years, so they look to me when I give advice because of that experience and this was reinforced when they heard the judges comments today.”

Meanwhile, the singing events continued in the Jacquard Suite, with Alison Nic Pharlain from Àrd-sgoil Phort Rìgh (Portree Academy) winning the Provost of Falkirk Medal and a gold badge in the Solo Traditional Singing Learner 16-18 competition.

Àrd-sgoil Àird nam Murchan (Ardnamurchan High School) pupils Chloe Curtis and Holly Cameron took silver and bronze badges respectively.

A large crowd then turned out for one of the last events of the Mòd’s fourth day, with the Solo Singing Learner Girls 13-15s taking place.

From a field of brave and talented entrants, who had tackled a tricky song often performed in adult competitions, Aimee MacLeod from Sgoil MhicNealcail (The Nicholson Insitute) in Stornoway was crowned the winner.

However, a superb effort from Feorlin Renton saw the Sgoiltean Ceann Loch Gilp (Lochgilphead Joint Campus) pupil finish second and take home the Music Award.

This rounded off a fine day of competition, where singers from across the West Highlands showed their incredible talent and potential.

The judges comments at the end of the day summed up the performances, telling the young performers that “some of you looked like you were telling a story in really expressive performances”.

This after young competitors captured stories through their facial expressions and unwavering voices. Long may that continue this week.