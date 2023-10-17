Tarbert heritage scheme builds on regeneration success

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Ambitious plans to regenerate Tarbert are taking shape, following the announcement of new funding for the project.

Argyll and Bute Council has launched the first phase of the Tarbert Heritage Regeneration Scheme, with the restoration of historic buildings being one of the key aims of the initiative.

The council has awarded £60,000 to the project, while the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Historic Environment Scotland have both committed £40,000 each.

The council has also appointed a project officer to develop the scheme.

Priorities in the coming months are the development of an application for the next phase of delivery as well as plans to engage with the local community on their aspirations for the area.

The council also plans to carry out cost analyses of potential priority buildings, conduct a skills audit in the local area, and develop an energy efficiency scheme.

“Our aim with the Tarbert Heritage scheme is to replicate the success of other regeneration projects already launched in areas such as Rothesay, Dunoon, Campbeltown and Lochgilphead,” said Councillor Alastair Redman, policy lead for economic growth and communities.

“The restoration and refurbishment of historic buildings and enhancement of the local culture and heritage of our communities is a key priority, boosting the wider economic health of Argyll and Bute, generating employment, enhancing skills and attracting more people to live and work in the area.”