“Keep on singing. We need you in the Gaelic world.”

For every competitor, reaching the Royal National Mòd is a great triumph to make them, their families and their communities proud.

While only a few of the many young singers and poets from the West Coast could leave Paisley with a gold, silver or bronze medal, as one judge said, every one deserved a prize.

Many faces were familiar, such as Fort William’s Laura Robertson, who picked up her third first at a national Mòd on Monday: the Skelmorlie & District Highland Association Quaich for solo singing under-19 in the Methodist Church.

But watch this space: Laura is competing again tomorrow, Tuesday, for the last time as a junior, her proud parents Moira and Iain Robertson said. Last month Laura began studying Gaelic medium teaching at Edinburgh University, so in the years to come she will be passing on what she has learned to new generations of Gaelic speakers.

In second place came Maria Monk of Àrd-sgoil Ghàidhlig Ghlaschu (Glasgow Gaelic Secondary School), and in third Alasdair Iain MacAoidh of Àrd-Sgoil Àird nam Murchan (Ardnamurchan High School, Strontian).

“It was very close,” said one judge Kenneth Thomson. “There was not a bad performance: there was good, very good, and stratospheric.”

Judge Arthur Cormack agreed: “We thoroughly enjoyed the competition. As Kenneth was saying it was just nit picking. It was very close.”

“It was a tough competition,” said 14-year-old Alasdair Iain MacAoidh, who did not expect to get a medal, and thanked his teacher Riona Whyte for helping him reach the top three. “There is no time to celebrate,” he added. “I am in the battle of the bands tonight.”

In the morning at the Wynd Centre, three local Gaelic learners triumphed in the same order in two competitions: the solo traditional singing under-13, and the poetry recitation 11-12.

First came Robbie Donald MacLean of Sgoil Bhàgh a’ Chaisteil (Castlebay School, Barra), followed in second place by Libby Bezuidenhout of Bun-sgoil Lochnell (Lochnell Primary School), ahead of Eilidh Catherine MacInnes of Àrd-Sgoil Àird nam Murchan (Ardnamurchan High School, Strontian) in third.

“Such a lovely competition,” said judge John Joe MacNeil of the singing: “The standard is really excellent.”

The poetry judge, Steven MacIver, agreed. “A very high standard,” he said. “Solid performances.”

Two of those talented Gaelic learners, Libby Bezuidenhout and Eilidh Catherine MacInnes, then finished first and second in the solo singing for girls aged 11-12, followed by Ella Fyfe of Sgoiltean Ceann Loch Gilp (Lochgilphead Joint Campus) in third place.

The judge, John Joe MacNeil, said: “We are looking at this stage at all the words being as perfect as they can be. Expression is what we are looking at closely. It is a really high standard this morning. We were really delighted.”

Down the street in Paisley Town Hall, nine-year-old Salen Primary School pupil, Julia Fraser from Mull, triumphed in the solo singing learner class for primaries four and five.

“We’re delighted for her,” her mum Sarah said, beside her equally proud dad Ian. “She has worked so hard. She does not go to Gaelic school. She is just a learner. She was in the waiting room when she found out – the whole choir was ecstatic.”

Julia was also part of Comunn Gàidhealach Mhuile (Mull Mòd Club), performing an action song titled ‘Mairi Ruadh’. The story, explained the club’s conductor Riona Whyte, tells of a lady who “has to work so hard, but when Friday comes it is party time – but they made so much noise they got told off by the police”.

The children’s performance won them a huge shield – the Margaret Macdougall (Fort William) Memorial Trophy. The judge Eilidh Johnson from North Uist gave them a mark of 93. “It is very well deserved,” she said. “They were brilliant. They made me laugh out loud. They worked really well as a team. They all had different parts and more than one role each. It is a light-hearted song, but they performed well.”

Later in the day at Paisley Town Hall, Aimee MacLeod of Sgoil MhicNeacail (The Nicolson Institute, Stornoway) rose to glory in the solo singing learner girls 13-15, winning the James C. MacPhee Memorial Medal, but earlier on she had won more silverware at the Wynd Centre.

Aimee came top in the solo traditional singing learner 13-15, followed by Kathryn Dugdale of Comunn Gàidhealach Mhuile (Mull Mod Club) in second place, and Finlay Cottier of Àrd-sgoil an Òbain (Oban High School) in third.

The judge said: “Thank you everyone for a lovely morning. It has made my job very difficult. I am surprised this is a competition for learners, because your Gaelic is very, very good. I do not have to correct an awful lot of mistakes.

“You have to feel and convey to me what you are singing. I have to understand what you are saying. The feeling of the song has to come across, especially to people who do not understand the language. Try to explain to them in your face.

“I have to congratulate every one of you. I would give a prize to each and every one of you if I could, but unfortunately that is not possible. Please keep on singing. We need you in the Gaelic world.”