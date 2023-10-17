Badminton booms for all ages in Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Badminton is booming in Argyll, with regional and national partners involved in developing the sport as interest grows amongst all ages.

Ryan McCuaig of the Argyll and Bute Badminton Team said participation is growing in the area with a “massive” increase in numbers taking part.

He said that following another successful Argyll Junior League Singles for young players from 10 to 17 years old, the next event will be on Saturday November 18, from 10.30am to 3.30pm in the Mid Argyll Sports Centre, Lochgilphead.

Entry costs £6 and players should get at least five games.

Based on the Junior Leagues held monthly in Glasgow, the event allows players to have fun and develop full-court playing skills — whether they are a first time entrant or a regular competitor.

Entries are limited to 42 and players will be split into ability-based round-robin groups, irrespective of age and sex, with possible play-offs if time allows.

To enter, email argyll.junior.league@gmail.com by November 11.

In line with Badminton Scotland’s advice, no coaching on the day will be allowed.

Feather shuttles will be used throughout. Badminton Scotland ranking points are not awarded for this event.

There are no geographic restrictions on entries. Bulk entries from schools and clubs are encouraged.

Ryan said he is also starting up the Mid Argyll Badminton Association once again – with the first session being scheduled since 2019.

Sessions are starting up again on October 25 and meetings will be held on Wednesdays at 7pm-9pm at Mid Argyll Sports Centre, with sessions costing £6, age 16+.

Ryan said: “Badminton is growing at the moment because it is a very accessible sport.

“It doesn’t cost much to get started playing badminton.

“It is a fantastic sport to meet new people and make new friends in your local area.

“We have seen a massive increase (in participation) in the area.

“There is a lot of momentum behind the sport at the moment, and we are trying to capitalise on that.

“Badminton Scotland and the Glasgow and North Strathclyde Badminton Group have been really supportive of all our work to develop badminton in the area for all ages.”