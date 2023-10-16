Strachur-Dunoon bring Mod Cup home to Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Strachur-Dunoon shinty team brought a bit of national Mòd magic home to Argyll after winning the Mòd Shinty Cup on Saturday.

Strachur and District Shinty Club last won the trophy in 2006, when they played Col-Glen at Dunoon Stadium when the Royal National Mod was in the town.

This time the Strachur-Dunoon team, which came togther in 2021 to preserve the game of shinty in the two communities, met a Glasgow University side at Renfrew’s King George V Playing Fields, which also hosted women’s and junior shinty matches as well as football action.

It’s 20 years since Glasgow University last won a major trophy with a cup final and Strachur-Dunoon proved worthy adversaries, beating Glasgow University by 5-4 to lift the Aviemore Trophy.

Roddy Cairns, who captained the Strachur Dunoon team, remarked on his Facebook page that he was very proud to have captained the club to win the Mod Cup: “Lovely trophy and I can now tell everyone in the Park Bar [in Glasgow’s West End] I’m a Mod gold medal winner (give or take).”

In the Women’s Shinty Mòd Cup, Alba – the Scottish Gaelic international select – went head to head against Glaschu, a select team of players from clubs in the Glasgow area including Glasgow Mid Argyll, Uddingston and Strathclyde and Glasgow Universities. Glaschu won with the final score 3-2 to take home the LearnGaelic Trophy.

Inspired by the legacy of Paisley’s former shinty team, Paisley Royal Shinty Club, youngsters from across the Central Belt competed in the Paisley Royal Tournament Youth Shinty Mòd Competition, with Kyles Athletic coming out on top, winning the Youth Mòd Ghlaschu Mòd Cup.

This year’s history-making Mòd Football Cup saw two fluent Gaelic-speaking teams battle it out in the competition’s history. In the match refereed by Gaeldom’s Fergus O’Hanlon, Na Gàidheil won out over Gàidheil Ghlaschu by 5-3.

Captions

Winners of the Aviemore Trophy Mòd Cup Strachur-Dunoon with Hugh Dan MacLennan, left, who presented the cup and manager Ross MacDonald, right. 01

Action from the Mòd Cup tournament. 02

Kyles Athletic Junior shinty squad topped the table in the junior shinty matches at the Royal National Mod, Paisley 2023, by winning the Youth Mòd Ghlaschu Mòd Cup. 03

Men’s Aviemore Trophy Mòd Cup, Strachur- Dunoon v Glasgow, Roddy Cairns, captain of winners Strachur – Dunoon presented by Hugh Dan MacLennan. 04

Men’s Aviemore Trophy Mòd Cup, Strachur- Dunoon v Glasgow, Man of The match Steve Wilson of Strachur, presented by Hugh Dan MacLennan. 05