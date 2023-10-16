Shinty round-up – October 14, 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Mowi Premiership

Glasgow Mid Argyll 0 Kingussie 7

Kingussie are on the verge of sealing a third successive Mowi Premiership title after winning 7-0 against Glasgow Mid Argyll in their 1pm throw up at Peterson Park.

GMA’s Jamie Macleod was still out injured whilst Ewan Fraser and Arran Byrne were unavailable. However, Finlay MacMillan was fit again, and Jan Ewers was added to their squad.

Kingussie fielded Thomas Borthwick at full centre with Iain Fraser and Calum MacKintosh joining Ruaridh Anderson and James Falconer in attack. Savio Genini was unavailable.

Kingussie broke the deadlock on 15 minutes when right wing centre Kieran Macpherson cut infield and he sent a great backhand drive into the net from distance.

Ruaridh Anderson intercepted a clearance to make it 2-0 on 21 minutes and James Falconer added a third on 27 minutes, dribbling the ball by a couple of defenders before slipping it home.

The second half was just a couple of minutes old when James Falconer got his second after playing a one-two with substitute James Hutchison.

James Falconer took his tally to four goals with efforts on 62 and 70 minutes and Liam Borthwick turned the ball home at the back post a minute from time, with James Hutchison again the provider, to make it 7-0.

Some great goalkeeping from Jonathan Oates prevented Kingussie from adding to their goal haul.

GMA boss Alan MacRae added: “It was all good experience for our young players against a Kingussie team who played some great passing shinty and thoroughly deserved their win.”

Kyles Athletic P Oban Camanachd P

The match between Kyles Athletic and Oban Camanachd was postponed as the recent wet weather left the Tighnabruaich pitch waterlogged.

2023 Mowi Shinty Awards

Nominations for the 2023 Mowi Shinty Awards are now open.

The awards recognise the extraordinary efforts and incredible endeavour required to deliver shinty throughout the 2023 shinty season.

This year’s awards are again based on the important values on which the sport and their communities are built upon and to which sponsors Mowi and the Camanachd Association operate.

The closing date for this year’s nominations is 5pm on Monday October 30 2023 with the awards ceremony taking place in the Highland Cinema, Cameron Square, Fort William at 4pm on Saturday November 18 2023.

Shinty supporters can make their nominations by visiting the Camanachd Association website www.shinty.com.