Kyles man is Mowi Scotland shinty captain

The Camanachd Association has announced that Roddy MacDonald of Kyles Athletic will captain the Scotland Squad for the Mowi Shinty Hurling International on Saturday at Páirc Esler, Newry.

The MOWI Shinty/Hurling International match has been a long-standing tradition, bringing together top talents from both Scotland and Ireland in a thrilling showcase of shinty and hurling skills.

After an unavoidable hiatus, due to COVID-19, the forthcoming match will mark a momentous occasion for players and fans alike, reigniting the spirit of friendly competition and sporting excellence.

Roddy MacDonald, 35, has won all there is to win at senior shinty level including the Camanachd Cup, three Macaulay Cups and seven Glasgow Celtic Society Cups.

He has made 14 international appearances and will captain his country for the first time on Saturday.

Roddy is one of three Kyles Athletic players, alongside Andrew King and Scott MacDonald, who have made it into Scotland manager Garry Reid’s 20-man squad.

Roddy said: “It is an honour to be given the opportunity to lead Scotland against Ireland this weekend.”

Garry said, “I am delighted that Roddy has agreed to captain the team this year.

“Roddy has been a great ambassador for the game and has matured like a fine wine.

“It has been a great privilege for me to have been able to track his shinty career from primary school to internationalist and see him achieve every honour in the game. I have no doubt that he will lead us from the front.”

Garry will be supported by assistants Alan MacRae and Robert Geddes as well as trainer Gavin Campbell and physio Alison Thomson.

The full Scotland squad is : Andrew King, Kyles Athletic; Blair MacFarlane, Oban Camanachd; Blair Morrison, Caberfeidh; Craig Morrison, Caberfeidh; Craig Ritchie, Newtonmore; Daniel MacCuish, Oban Camanachd; Daniel Sloss, Oban Camanachd; Danny Kelly, Lovat; Duncan Matheson, Kinlochshiel; Finlay MacRae, Kinlochshiel; Iain Robinson, Newtonmore; James Falconer, Kingussie; John Gillies, Skye; Kevin Bartlett, Caberfeidh; Robert Mabon, Kingussie; Roddy MacDonald, Kyles Athletic; Ruaridh Anderson, Kingussie; Scott MacDonald, Kyles Athletic; Steven MacDonald, Newtonmore; Stuart MacDonald, Lovat.

The game starts at 3pm on Saturday October 21.

Roddy MacDonald: Scotland Captain Roddy MacDonald playing for Kyles Athletic.

Roddy MacDonald of Kyles Athletic will captain the Mowi Scotland squad at the shinty/hurling international match in Ireland on Saturday October 21 2023.