Announcements – October 13, 2023

DEATHS

MARTIN – Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, with her family by her side, on October 4, 2023, Ailsa Margaret Martin née McDougall, in her 74th year, 4 Hazelbank, Court, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of Archie Martin, much loved mum of Katrina, Lorna, Anne, John and Alistair, proud granny of Donnie, Beth, Jamie, Jamie, Matthew, Ryan, Olivia, Harry and Lewis, much loved sister of Una and the late Donna and Myra and a loving aunt.

MILLER – Peacefully at the Kintyre Care Centre, Campbeltown, on September 27, 2023, Joyce Ethel Miller née Bell, in her 96th year, formerly of Sealand, Peninver, dearly beloved wife of the late Bob Miller, much loved mum of Robin and Malcolm and a loving granny of Calum. A cremation service will take place in Cardross Crematorium on Friday, October 13, 2023 at 1.15p.m., to which all friends are respectfully invited.

YOUNG – After a short illness, on October 4, 2023, at the Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, Norman James Young, in his 58th year, of 56 MacDonald Terrace, Lochgilphead. Much loved husband of Sarah; cherished son of Annea Wilson and the late George Young and step-son of Billy. Proud and loving Dad of Jordan. Adored brother of Richard, Lisa and Jamie. A much respected step-father, brother-in-law, nephew, uncle and cousin to all the extended family. A good neighbour, dear friend and former work colleague to many. Funeral service will be held in Ardrishaig Parish Church on Tuesday, October 17 2023, at 12noon, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. All friends are respectfully invited to attend. Family Flowers only please. Donations to Macmillan Nurses, Mid Argyll.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

WATSON – Anne and family would like to thank all relatives, neighbours and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, floral tributes, baking, phone calls and visits following the sad loss of Neil. Special thanks go to all the staff at Kintyre Care Centre for their unreserved kindness, care and compassion shown towards not only Neil, but the whole family. Also special thanks goes to all the staff at T A Blair for their excellent care and professional funeral arrangements. To David McEwan for organ playing, Marion McDonald for a comforting service and support during our sad loss, to the Argyll Bowling Club and Cafe Bluebell for the excellent catering and finally to everyone who attended the church, along the route and graveside, you made Neil’s final journey so special. The retiral collection raised £1814.44 for Kintyre Care Centre Residents Fund. Thank you to everyone who donated.

MEMORIAMS

MACVEAN – in loving memory of Janet, who died October 16, 2022. Also remembering dad (Donnie) who passed November 16, 2000.

Missed everyday, forever in our hearts.

– Kathleen and family. X

MUIR – Precious memories of Ian, a dearly loved husband and dad.

You are always in our thoughts

Love you forever.

– Ellen and Maurice xxxx

WARD – In loving memory of Sheena, who passed away October 11, 2022. Sadly missed by all the family.