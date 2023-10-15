Body found in search for Tarbet man
A body has been found in the search for Stuart Brown from Tarbet.
At around 9.20am on Sunday October 15 the body of a man was found at Tullich Hill near Arrochar.
Formal identification is yet to take place but the family of Stuart Brown, 76, who was reported missing from the Arrochar area, has been made aware.
There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.