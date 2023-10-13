Loch Fyne ferry suspended indefinitely amid weather disruption

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The Tarbert to Portavadie ferry has been suspended indefinitely, with other routes on CalMac’s network facing weather related disruption.

Sailings across Loch Fyne were first suspended on Tuesday after the MV Isle of Cumbrae suffered a breakdown.

This came as road links to Cowal settlements such as, Dunoon and Lochgoilhead were closed due to flooding and landslides, with the A83, A815 and B836 blocked.

Barring the B836, these roads have all now re-opened with motorists now able to travel to Lochgilphead and the Mull of Kintyre from Glasgow after a mammoth effort from BEAR Scotland and local contractors.

A CalMac update on Friday said: “Due to a technical issue affecting MV Isle of Cumbrae, this service has been cancelled until further notice.

“An update regarding repairs will be provided once available. We are currently exploring vessel redeployment options from elsewhere in the network.

“Cancelling a sailing is a decision we do not take lightly because we know it will inconvenience our customers and the communities we serve.”

Islay and Jura’s only ferry link to the mainland was reinstated on Wednesday after the MV Finlaggan faced issues, with sailings between Kennacraig and Port Askaig able to re-commence.

These are still following a single-vessel timetable that does not serve Port Ellen as the MV Isle of Arran continues her annual overhaul and the MV Hebridean Isles remains unavailable.

Colonsay:

CalMac have cancelled all sailings to Colonsay due to the weather conditions.

In an update the ferry operator said: “Due to sea conditions and forecast of winds gusting up to 40mph, all sailings are cancelled.

“We are in the process of contacting all customers who will be affected by this disruption. An update on tomorrow’s sailings will be provided as soon as possible.

“Cancelling a sailing is a decision we do not take lightly because we know it will inconvenience our customers and the communities we serve.

“However, the safety of our customers and crew must come first. In this instance, the Master of the vessel has judged it is necessary in response to the assessment of adverse weather conditions.”

Mallaig-Lochboisdale:

Sailings between Mallaig and Lochboisdale have also been cancelled on Friday due to a weather forecast of strong winds.

Ullapool-Stornoway freight:

The 10.10pm freight service from Stornoway to Ullapool has been cancelled on Friday due to “strong northerly winds and associated sea/swell conditions.”

It is expected that sailings across The Minch will resume with the 2.50am service from Ullapool on Saturday

Elsewhere on the CalMac ferry network, customers have been advised to expect potential disruption at short notice on the following sailings on Friday:

Oban-Craignure

Oban-Castlebay

Fionnphort-Iona

Gallanach-Kerrera

Mallaig-Armadale

Mallaig-Small Isles

Sconser-Raasay

Berneray – Leverburgh

More information is available from the CalMac Service Updates webpage.