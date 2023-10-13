Photograph of the week – October 13 2023
Regular contributor Alan Frew of Helensburgh had his camera out again at the end of the month when he stopped off in Tarbert for a quick pint.
He said it was well worth the visit – and not just for the photo! It was taken with his Nikon D7200.
If you have a photo you would like to share with our readers, send it to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk with your name, where you live and details of where the photo was taken or post on the Argyllshire Advertiser Camera Club page.