O’Hara confirmed as SNP candidate for Argyll and South Lochaber seat

Argyll and Bute’s current SNP MP Brendan O’Hara has been selected to represent the party again at the next general election, for the newly expanded seat of Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber.

Mr O’Hara, who was first elected to the Argyll and Bute constituency in 2015, said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been selected by local SNP members to fight the new constituency of Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber at the forthcoming general election.

“To have received 86 per cent of the vote is truly humbling but I’d like to think that that level of support reflects the work I have done as an MP over the last eight years in helping my constituents, and in promoting and supporting the best interests of Argyll and Bute.

“As a party and a wider national movement, we have a great deal of work to do if we are to keep Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber showing SNP yellow on Scotland’s political map, but this results tell me that we will go into this election united, taking our positive message of Independence in Europe to every door in every town and village across this vast rural constituency.”

Mr O’Hara will be facing the Scottish Conservatives’ candidate Amanda Hampsey, Argyll and Bute councillor for Oban South and the Isles, and policy lead for care services, and the depute policy lead for planning and regulatory services.

Ms Hampsey, a mother to five children who lives in the constituency, was one of a number of new Conservative councillors elected in 2022, including her teenage son Daniel.