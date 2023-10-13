New drama group aims for high quality productions

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A new drama group based in the Tarbert, Whitehouse and Clachan areas has announced that its first production will be an all-female performance of an adaptation of Whisky Galore on October 19, 20 and 21.

The Fyne Acting Company was formed in November 2022 by Sonia Walker, who taught the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art curriculum to young students in England for 14 years.

Sonia’s vision of bringing high quality productions to the area was met with enthusiasm by Vivienne Dobbie, the director of the first production, who has been active for years promoting drama in the area.

Vivienne and her daughter set up theatre workshops for children and she also wrote and directed four one-act plays which were performed at the Edinburgh Fringe using a cast of local people.

“Our aim is to produce the highest quality drama we can and we are hoping our first production of an-all female version of Whisky Galore will prove we are on our way to fulfilling that ambition,” said Vivienne.

After Sonia had run several workshops and play readings, the play was chosen for the first production – and it involves an all-female cast of seven, due to the “lack of interest” in acting shown by the local male community.

The play is Philip Goulding’s adaptation of Whisky Galore, the famous Compton Mackenzie story.

The adaptation plays tribute to groups of actors who, after World War II, toured the country in small vehicles, determined to somehow keep theatre alive.

“Men were in short supply so women often took on roles of both genders, as does this cast,” said Vivienne.

More than 30 scene changes and 30 different characters have not been an easy task for the new group but Vivienne said the result is a “vibrant romp, all set against a colourful background provided by the wonderful local artist Karen Beauchamp”.

The production takes place at Whitehouse Village Hall on October 19, 20 and 21 at 7.30pm.

Tickets can be obtained from Skiddle.com or factarbert@outlook.com