Lochgilphead choir gets £5,000 grant ahead of concert season

The Forget-Me-Not Memory Choir in Lochgilphead has received a £5,000 grant from Age UK as it prepares for a busy November and December of performing at craft fairs.

The choir was started by Louise Curtis and Val Parnaby in 2019 and involves people with dementia, carers and volunteers – and the group is keen to attract others who might just be stuck at home and want some social activity.

Louise said she was watching the Our Dementia Choir with Vicky McClure television programme in 2019 and she thought “we could do this”.

So she got in touch with Val and they got to work.

Anyone interested in joining the choir should go along to rehearsals at the Lochgilphead MAYDS centre any Wednesday at 1.30pm to 3pm, although for one week only it will be on Monday October 16 at the centre.

The grant comes at a good time and will be put to practical uses.

“We are going to get an all-singing, all-dancing keyboard and some instruments and a printer to make up the booklets,” said Louise.

“The choir is not just for people with dementia, it’s just to get people out of the house.”

Age UK’s website says the purpose of the grants is “to empower people with dementia and unpaid carers” to create their own peer support activities and projects.

“These could be resources, community groups, research, pilot projects, or creative activities.

“These grants can be used to enable ordinary activities that improve the quality of everyday life for people living with dementia and unpaid carers.”

Anyone wishing to donate or sponsor the choir should contact Louise through the Lochgilphead Dochas centre or via email at l.l.sutherland@btinternet.com