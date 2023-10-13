Kilmartin wedding goes ahead as tractor delivers celebrant

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A wedding in Kilmartin went ahead against all the odds during the floods, landslides and road closures on Saturday – when the celebrant arrived on a tractor.

The wedding of Annalisa Falanga and Robert Connelly at the Kilmartin Castle hotel on Saturday looked in danger when the florist, caterer, baker and some guests couldn’t make it due to the extreme weather.

However, Kilmartin Castle co-owner Simon Hunt said celebrant Lorna Wilson from Achnamara was able to make it on time thanks to the offer of a lift in a tractor from a neighbour who is a farmer.

“The bride was a bit worried because lots of people had cancelled on her. Then they saw this tractor arrive through the window,” said Simon.

“The hair and make-up artist was able to make it and they had bangers and mash for the wedding meal.

“Then the hair and make-up artist couldn’t get home, and had to stay with the celebrant.”

Photographer Bill Baillie said: “It was a great day; the couple were just fantastic. They just embraced it.”

The couple spoke to the BBC about the experience.

Robert said: “We actually just saw the tractor coming up to the gate and we were like ‘oh there’s a tractor’ and then the celebrant was at the door.”

Annalisa said: “I was extremely pleased. At that point I knew it was going to happen. I had a big sigh of relief.

“Unfortunately a lot of other people coming from different parts of Scotland never managed to make it.

“The bakery that provided the cake was coming from Oban and they tried their best but they couldn’t make it. The florist was the same.

She added it was “certainly a day to remember for a lot of people”.

“It was very intimate and it was really nice and I think there was a great sense of community because everybody came together to sort the few bits that had gone wrong, but it actually made it more special.”

Robert added: “The meal was two packets of sausages, we managed to cook them off with some potatoes – so that was our wedding dinner.

“We’re very happy it came together and it was kind of unique to say the least.”

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

NO_A41-wedding-23tkt051g.jpg

Annalisa Falanga and Robert Connelly were able to get married because celebrant Lorna Wilson from Achnamara got a lift in a tractor from a neighbour.