From our files – October 13 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday October 11 2013

Confusion as landslide hits A83

Procedures for keeping people informed of A83 road closures are being ‘reviewed’ after locals were left in the dark following last Thursday’s landslide.

Transport Scotland told the Argyllshire Advertiser that ‘lessons would be learned’ following the landslide at Glen Kinglas, which saw the road closed for nine hours.

More than 100 tonnes of rubble slid on to the A83 at 6.55am, two miles north of the A83 and A815 Dunoon road junction – an area not previously affected by landslides.

In the three hours that followed businesses struggled to get information on the clean up operation and estimated times for reopening the road from Bear Scotland, the company responsible for maintaining the route.

Jane MacLeod, of the Mid Argyll Chamber of Commerce, said: “Communication got better on Thursday once I had highlighted to everyone that the first email [notifying of the landslide] had no contact details on it.

“I got the number for the head of Transport Scotland and pointed out that they had not put the information out there that Western Ferries is available. That is actually the way I went to Glasgow and it was far better than taking the long route.

“But they are not telling people that, which they promised they would do.”

Asked about the failures in communication, a spokeswoman for Transport Scotland said: “Procedures are being reviewed and immediate changes, such as widening the stakeholder and media database, are being made. We will review last week’s response and put any lessons learned into practice.”

Jane MacLeod and Mike Story, members of the A83 Taskforce, have written to minister for transport Keith Brown requesting the taskforce reconvene in the wake of the recent landslides.

They had not received a response as the Advertiser went to press on Wednesday.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday October 10 2003

Don’t dam the Douglas

People in Inveraray might not know about it or be worried about it, but plans to create a hydro-electric scheme on a river near the town have stirred up a lot of noise from a national water sports organisation.

Because the plans would reduce the number of days a year the river can be used by recreational canoeists The Scottish Canoe Association (SCA) has lodged an objection to Innogy Plc’s proposals to build a weir across Douglas Water, which runs into Loch Fyne south-west of Inveraray.

Fort William-based SCA access and environment officer Andy Jackson: “The key concern of the SCA is to try and gain recognition in the planning process of the recreational side of water use.

“In the case of Douglas Water, the developers mention that they know canoeing goes on in that river and that it is listed in the Scottish Whitewater guidebook but they do not address the fact that the scheme will remove water from it and don’t list this as an adverse affect.”

He has called on canoe and kayak paddlers across Scotland to voice their objections to the loss of whitewater.

Mr Jackson said the SCA did not object to hydro schemes in principle but was concerned about the impact on adventure tourism in Argyll and across Scotland as a whole.

“There has been a lot of recognition, particularly since foot and mouth, of how big a contribution adventure tourism makes to the Highland economy,” said Mr Jackson, who believed that the SCA deserved “a place at the table in the planning process”.

But Derek Brown, who runs Mid Argyll-based Argyll Kayak Club, said: “Given the choice, myself, between a hydro scheme on that river and the number of canoeists that use it for canoeing I would choose the hydro scheme, but if it was going to be on the River Tay [in Perthshire] I would fight tooth and nail to stop it.”

Mr Brown said the Douglas Water scheme would benefit the local community more than paddlers and criticised the SCA, saying: “They are opposing everything but we have to look at each scheme individually. You have to balance the benefits to kayakers and the benefits to tourists with the benefits to the community as a whole.”

Inveraray’s councillor Alison Hay said: “I sympathise with the canoeists, but I support the development of renewable energy and hydro power is the most economical. It’s just the capital costs and then very low maintenance. I think it’s a great idea.”

Lochgilphead paddler and outdoor instructor Tom Green said he wasn’t very familiar with Douglas Water and had never paddled it.

He said was more familiar with the Rivers Awe, Etive and Aray and added that he would be concerned if there were any plans to restrict water-flow on them.

He and Mr Brown pointed to River Awe as an example of good links between paddlers and electricity companies. Releases of water from the hydro station at Loch Awe are publicised so that paddlers know when the River Awe will be flooded, resulting in great paddling conditions, as evidenced when up to 100 paddlers flocked there for Sunday’s release.

Mr Green said a closer relationship between paddlers, hydro companies and local tourism bodies could really benefit the area.

For example they could identify which rivers were least used or least accessible to paddlers and therefore better suited to hydro-electric schemes.

Meanwhile other rivers could be better promoted, along with places to stay and other facilities for adventure tourists.

The Douglas Water scheme, currently out to consultation, involves the building of intake weirs on the river and two of its tributaries, a powerhouse and improved access for maintenance.

It is expected to take nine to 12 months to create, employing between five and 15 people at varying stages of the development.

Once up and running the scheme would be operated remotely from Innogy Plc’s operations centre in Wales.

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday October 14 1983

Snooker star’s Mid Argyll visit

World snooker champion Steve Davis, who recently purchased 400 acres of the Achnaba Estate in Lochgilphead, visited his Mid Argyll acquisition last week.

He flew into Achnaba by helicopter where he was welcomed by Mr Kenny MacLeod, of M. & K. MacLeod Lid, owners of the Achnaba Estate.

Since purchasing the 400 acres the snooker star has instigated the planting of maple trees for snooker cues and also the planting of sitka spruce trees.

His forestry interests in Mid Argyll are being looked after by Mr Robin Dixon, of the Scottish Woodland Owners’ Association.

Steve Davis will be returning to Mid Argyll in the near future to keep a lunch date with Kenny and Murdo MacLeod at the Stag Hotel.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday October 8 1963

Downpour almost made it a ‘wet review’ for Argylls

Yet another link between the county regiment and the premier house of Argyll was forged in a simple but impressive ceremony at Inveraray on Friday evening when the Freedom of the Burgh was accorded the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders.

For among the distinguished guests who attended the half-hour ceremony held on Front Street during a heavy downpour of rain, was the Duke of Argyll, a former wartime major in the regiment.

But while the lashing rain almost made it a ‘wet review’ when Provost J. Campbell, accompanied by Major-General F. C. C. Graham, colonel of the regiment, inspected the parade of over 150 officers and men – and one Shetland pony – it did not appear to dampen the spirits of the Argylls who stood unflinchingly on parade as if born to it.

The crowd of nearly 1,000 which watched the ceremony huddled under umbrellas or sheltered in doorways.