Appeal following Tarbet housebreakings

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Police are appealing for information following break-ins in the Ballyhennan Crescent area of Tarbet near Arrochar.

The incident happened at around 12.45am on Thursday October 12, when three men broke into several lock-ups and a Husqvarna chain saw was stolen.

Offices have described the men as aged between 18 and 30 and wearing surgical type masks.

The men also made off in a silver 4X4 medium sized pick-up style vehicle, which had a distinctive white rear.

Detective constable Ross Hardie said: “We are appealing to anyone who saw something suspicious at the time of these break-ins to get in touch.

“If you saw a silver four by four on the A82 travelling from Crianlarich towards Arrochar or from Alexandria to Arrochar, then let us know.

“In particular, if you have dash-cam footage from the A82 showing this kind of vehicle around the time of this incident then please call us as this could be a vital bit of information.”

Anyone who can assist officers has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0104 of Thursday, 12 October, 2023, or to make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.