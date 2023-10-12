Lulabelles of Tarbert wins Tripadvisor award

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Lulabelles of Tarbert announced that it has been recognised by Tripadvisor as a Travellers’ Choice Award Winner for 2023.

The award celebrates businesses that have consistently received strong traveller reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months and places Lulabelles of Tarbert “amongst only 10 per cent of all listings” on Tripadvisor globally, said the restaurant.

“Since opening our wee spot in Tarbert we have always been passionate about using local producers and fusing their amazing produce with flavours from around the world,” said Lulabelles.

“Our Street Food Tasting Platters have featured Peruvian, Thai, Indian, Costa Rican, Venezuelan, Mexican and many more and offer something that isn’t expected on the West Coast of Scotland.

“Our Summer Menu featured Scandinavian Smorgasar and Tapas dishes from Cantonese Langoustines to Mexican Shrimp Tostadas but now the days are drawing in we’re excited to launch our to our new Alpine Mountain Lodge Menu.

“We love our wee corner in Tarbert, we love working with amazing local produce, we love our guests loving what we do and we’ll keep on creating if you keep on loving it.

“We’re so delighted to receive this award and age recognised for all our hard work.”

John Boris, chief growth officer at Tripadvisor, said: “Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice winners.

“The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition.

“Earning a Travellers’ Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests.

“With changing expectations, continued labour shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry’s resilience and ability to adapt.”