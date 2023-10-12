‘It will happen again, often’: MSP calls Argyll travel summit before next disaster

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

After last weekend’s extreme rainfall caused severe disruption and damage to the road network in Argyll and Bute, its MSP has called an emergency ‘infrastructure summit’ with the local council, community councils, and government agencies.

Argyll and Bute MSP, Jenni Minto expressed her gratitude to all of the workers and emergency services who worked tirelessly in very challenging conditions to keep everyone safe and to re-open many of the affected routes quickly.

Ms Minto, the SNP’s minister for public health, said: “Climate change means that ‘extraordinary weather conditions’ are no longer ‘extraordinary’ and are almost certain to be regular occurrences in the future. Previous care and maintenance of the roads will therefore no longer be sufficient.

“How we tackle these circumstances must be better planned. I am therefore calling for a joint meeting with Argyll & Bute Council, Transport Scotland and BEAR Scotland to ensure there is improved co-ordination and communication to ensure the people of Argyll & Bute and visitors have clear and consistent information regarding our transport network.

“The separation of information for trunk roads and local roads is not helpful as journeys across Argyll & Bute rely on using both. Therefore, a combined information system needs to be made available to provide a centralised transport information system for Argyll & Bute – this should be traveller centred not dependent on which authority manages the road.

“In addition there needs to be improved communication with travellers, there are a number of solutions already in use such as texting (ferries) and using social media which need to be explored.

“Everything must be done to ensure my constituents lives, jobs, businesses, education and health are not subjected to such disruption in the future.”

Further to this, Ms Minto has also requested a timeline from Argyll & Bute Council for the necessary repair work on Balliemore Bridge on the B836 or for a temporary bridge to be installed as the required diversion is substantial and causing a great deal of disruption.