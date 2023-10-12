Fèis an Tairbeirt gathering to relaunch tune book

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Fèis an Tairbeirt celebrated the re-launch of their tune book, Ceòl Earra-Ghàidheil, with a large enthusiastic audience at The Gather in Tarbert.

The event on Saturday September 30 was full of wonderful performances from many talented musicians.

The afternoon kicked off with a brilliant set of tunes from the Fèis an Tairbeirt, Treòir pupils who have been learning online, with only occasional in person tuition.

This was then followed by music from Niamh MacKaveney, Calum McIlroy, and Ryan McGlynn.

The Loch Fyne Ceilidh Rehearsal Band then continued the party with toe tapping tunes.

“We were delighted to have Kintyre musicians Anne Leith, and Les Oman with us, who performed an interesting and entertaining set from the Willie Mitchel songbook. Some of these songs can be found in our Tune Book,” said a spokesperson for Fèis an Tairbeirt.

Tune books are available from Earragael, Harbour St Tarbert for £10. The new Tune Book, Ceòl Earra-Ghàidheil, features information and stories on the songs and tunes, along with chords and chord charts – a special thanks went to Ailie Robertson who researched, arranged in some cases, and collated tunes and songs.

Fèis an Tairbeirt thanked Calum McIlroy for adding chords and Kintyre author and historian Angus Martin, along with piping historian – originally from Campbeltown – Iain Duncan, who generously edited and sent on additional history and stories surrounding the songs and tunes.

Fèis an Tairbeirt would like to thank Tarbert and Skipness Community fund for the funding which allowed the event to take place and the re-launch of the Tune Books.

“Thank you, to all the wonderful musicians who played on Saturday, and to their families for the continued support, the tutors, Janet West for filming, everyone who came along and the Gather in Tarbert where we hosted the event,” said the spokesperson.

“Another special thank you is to be given to all our committee members for all their hard work throughout the year in organising these events.

“The pupils’ performances at the weekend showed us that traditional music is still well and truly alive within Argyll.”

Information about the new tune book/Fèis

The collection of tunes and songs brings together traditional repertoire from Argyll for use at Fèisean.

It brings together music written in and about the area, drawing from a rich variety of manuscripts, collections, and recordings.

“I hope it will provide tutors with a valuable resource for teaching traditional music from the local area. The tunes are not instrument specific and hopefully the keys used will be comfortable for most instrumentalists. Songs and tunes are traditional except where marked,” said Ailie Robertson.

Fèis an Tairbeirt is a traditional music charity based in Tarbert, Argyll.

It was established in 2016 by a group of volunteers keen to ensure that people of all ages in Mid-Argyll and Kintyre are offered the chance to learn to play an instrument and experience the joy of playing music together with others.

A fèis is an opportunity for individuals to come together and develop skills in the Gaelic arts – song, dance, drama, and traditional music on a wide range of instruments.

Fèis an Tairbeirt’s aim is to inspire the next generation of children and adult learners to play traditional music with some of Scotland’s leading musicians and tutors.

The music and songs were compiled by Ailie Robertson and this resource was designed by Ailie and Fèis an Tairbeirt’s lead officer from Fèisean nan Gàidheal, Abi Reid.

With thanks to Tarbert and Skipness Community fund for the funding which allowed the event to take place and re-launch of the Tune Books.